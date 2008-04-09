Samtec ranked #1 by Bishop

Samtec has been ranked #1 in the Bishop & Associates “European Customer Survey Of The Electronic Connector Industry.”

For the fifth consecutive year, Samtec have been surveyed by market researcher Bishop & Associates. This survey ranks customers’ perceptions of 37 connector manufacturers on several key criteria, including quality, delivery, and price, among others, according to connectorsupplier.



The global connector industry was able to continue its growth and increase sales by 7.2% in 2007. The industry was therefore able to grow for 5 consecutive years, after the disastrous decline in 2001 and 2002. The demand for electronic products is therefore still high, said Bishop & Associates.