Eastern European economies may slow down

Some of Eastern Europe's economies are slowing down. The credit boom is over now and consumer-driven economic growth is slowing down.

However, analysts say that the risk for a crisis, similar to the home-loan shock in the US, is very small.



Eastern European Growth is predicted to slow down, due to tighter credit laws, inflation measurements and a weak global economy. However, experts predict a 5% growth for the region in 2008, surpassing the Euro Zone as well as the United States, according to Dpa.



Estonia's expansion slowed to just 7% in 2007. The Hungarian government has introduced stricter measurements to meat European Union targets. Romania and Bulgaria, which both joint the EU in 2007, contemplate similar measurements to avoid an economic crash.



Slovakia's economy is expected to grow by about 7% in 2008 (2007: 10%). It is said to join the Euro one by 2009. They will emerge as a new target for many OEM companies that look to set up plants in Eastern Europe, dpa reports.