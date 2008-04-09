Aeroflex selects XJTAG

Aeroflex is using the XJTAG boundary scan development system to speed up debug, test and programming of the complex printed circuit boards used in its range of 3G infrastructure test solutions.

At its Wireless Division at Melbourn, near Cambridge, UK, Aeroflex creates testing solutions for 3G infrastructure developers and 3G network operators to assist them in debugging new network features, interoperability analysis, regression testing, network "stress" testing, acceptance testing, quality of service analysis and network performance optimisation.



To improve and speed up the process of debugging, testing and programming the complex printed circuit boards used in its next generation of 3G infrastructure test products, Aeroflex has licensed the XJTAG boundary scan development system.