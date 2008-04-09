Less than 30 leave Elcoteq Tallinn

evertiq reported last week that Elcoteq in Tallinn may lay off tens of employees. Elcoteq Tallinn told evertiq that this will concern less than 30 employees from different departments.

“We are talking about changing the organization of work with the aim to reduce the expenses and to improve the efficiency of the company. As a result, the work duties of certain White Collars in Elcoteq Tallinn will change, they will be offered a new job or their employment contracts will be terminated” a company spoke’s person told evertiq.



“This change will concern less than 30 employees from different departments. This is a normal part of continuous improvement of the company. The main of these changes is to increase the competitiveness of the company and to adjust the organization to the needs of our current and new customers”.