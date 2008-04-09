If Jabil opens the plant in Russia, it will produce LCD TV

evertiq reported earlier that EMS-provider Jabil may build a plant in Russia, however the production in Russia is hampered by customs duties.

If the company establishes the plant in Russia it will produce LCD TVs and DVD players in the new facility. The decision is expected to be released in August this year.



However, Jabil is said to refrain from a Russian facility as long as custom duties are not lowered. Although wages are considerably lower than in other parts of Europe, the higher taxes will minimize profits considerably making consumer prices higher.