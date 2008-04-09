MMI completes trade fair offering for SMT providers in Shanghai

Munich Trade Fairs International (MMI) has enhanced its set of cooperation partners.

It announces it will partner with IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries, launching a platform for the electronics assembly industry in electronica & Productronica China dated from 17-19 March 2009 in Shanghai New International Expo Center SNIEC.



The new exhibition platform will accentuate the active attendance from the leading industry players. Klaus Dittrich, Managing Director of Munich Trade Fairs said: “Owing to the co-operation with IPC, we will succeed in making electronica & Productronica China the leading trade show of the electronics assembly industry in China.”



Denny McGuirk, CEO of IPC, noted: “This new platform, requested by the industry, will be an event by and for the electronics assembly industry following the principles similar to IPC’s APEX event in North America.”



The offer of an enlarged electronics assembly platform at electronica & Productronica China has received support and commitment from many companies from the sector like Assembleon, Asymtek, Daiichi Industrial, D-Tek, Gallant, Heller Industries, Leeport Electronics, Nihon Superior (Taiwan), Schmidt Asia, Siemens, Smartech Enterprise, Sun East Technology, Universal Instruments Manufacturing (Shenzhen) and Wong Kong King International (Holdings) (WKK).



The new exhibition platform and cooperation with IPC is the strategic continuation of the previous activities of Munich Trade Fairs in Shanghai. Munich Trade Fairs International is joint venture partner and operating partner of Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong. At these fair grounds electronica & Productronica China has been held since 2002.



On the initiative of Munich Trade Fairs, Semicon China has been held in parallel to electronica &Productronica China since 2003. Since 2007 also the CPCA show is a collocated event. Munich Trade Fairs itself enlarged its trade show offering in Shanghai in 2006. Since then also LASER World of PHOTONICS has been held at the same time and venue.



In 2007 altogether the four shows had gathered a total of 110,000 square meters for 2,077 exhibitors and some more than 86,000 visitors. For the first time in 2008 all trade fairs are being held under the umbrella of “Shanghai International IT and Electronics Fair” (SIIEF). The sponsors of the SIIEF are two official departments of the Shanghai city government: the Shanghai Municipal Informatization Commission and Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Government.