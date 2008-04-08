Foxconn confirm purchase in Czech

evertiq.com reported earlier that EMS provider Foxconn will purchase the plant from FIZ in Czech. Now the company has confirmed the purchase.

This is a subsidiary of Taiwan based First International Computer. The facility is located in Rudna near Prague and currently employs 200 workers. Foxconn is expected to increase the number significantly over the next months, Redorbit reports. With this purchase Foxconn will have a third plant in the Czech Republic. How much Foxconn paid for the plant has not been revealed.