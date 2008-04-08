Scanditron distributes SAWA stencil cleaner

Scanditron has been appointed distributor for SAWA in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and Poland.

SAWA CLEAN hand stencil cleaner removes solder paste, solder balls and other residues from stencil apertures after screen printing. It cleans only the area that needs cleaning by means of ultrasonic vibrations to objects via a small amount of solvent. SAWA Clean is manufactured in Japan.