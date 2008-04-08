Nokia opens Swiss research center

Nokia will cooperate with two Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology on research matters and opens a Nokia Research Laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Nokia and the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Lausanne and Zurich (EPFL and ETH Zurich) has announced the establishment of a joint long-term research program. The Nokia Research Center will open a laboratory in Lausanne in June creating a community; linking researchers from Nokia and the Institutes of Technology.



Nokia collaboration with the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zurich (ETH Zurich) will focus on helping people benefit from a world where they are connected to each other, to the Internet and also to information from the surrounding physical world. Access to the "Internet of Things" from a mobile device will allow people to collect information from their physical environment, filter it based on their location or preferences and share with their friends or communities.



Nokia Research Center collaborates with universities and research institutes around the world, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University in the US and University of Cambridge, UK. The opening of the new laboratory will take place on the campus in Lausanne on the 5th of June 2008.