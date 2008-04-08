AT&S expects capacity reduction in Austria

Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S, reports in an interview with Die Presse, that the company sees future sales markets in Asia and Africa.

The company sees the mass production of PCBs in low-wage countries in Eastern Europe and Asia. However, there is a chance for European production, especially in prototype manufacturing.



Mr. Sommerer also said that the Austrian facilities are not to be closed, although changes will have to be incorporated. PCBs, manufactured in Europe will be used mainly in the automobile and medical technology segment.



Capacities in Europe will be cut, while Asian facilities will grow. Especially China will see a 25% capacity increase this year. 2009 will see an estimated 10% increase in capacities.



Mr. Sommerer says that the market share of AT&S in the PCB production for mobile phones is at 15-20%. The decline of the Siemens mobile phone segment however did not have a major impact on the company, as new customers were cushioning the effect.