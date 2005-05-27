Plastic Logic opens 350mm prototype line

Plastic Logic, a developer of plastic electronics technology, today announced the opening of its new multi-million dollar prototyping facility alongside the company’s existing R&D and office facilities in Cambridge, UK.

Plastic Logic will use the prototype line to work with customers to demonstrate advanced product prototypes, and to work with licensees on process qualification and technology transfer. The prototype line is initially targeted at producing active matrix backplanes for flexible e-reader displays. When combined with an electronic paper imaging film, Plastic Logic’s backplanes enable portable, readable and power efficient displays.



To enable the rapid growth of the plastic electronics industry, Plastic Logic’s process technology is available for licensing to display and printing companies. It comes with a complete package of technology transfer and support.



Stuart Evans, CEO of Plastic Logic, commented that “with the opening of our prototype line, the plastic electronics industry is making an important transition from research & invention to customers & products. We look forward to working with the growing number of customers who want to use flexible displays to establish a first mover advantage in their markets.”