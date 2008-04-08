Electronics Production | April 08, 2008
Bosch semiconductor production to start in 09
The expansion of the Bosch semiconductor manufacturing facility in Reutlingen, Germany, is progressing as planned and production will start in mid-2009.
"The topping-out ceremony marks an important milestone," said Franz Fehrenbach, chairman of the Bosch board of management. Bosch is investing a total of approximately 600 million euros in the building of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility and a new test center in Reutlingen, Germany. The construction work itself will cost approximately 200 million euros. A further 400 million euros will be invested in the technical equipment.
The new plant would have a daily capacity of up to 1,000 silicon wafers. That is the equivalent of up to one million microchips. The start of production is scheduled for mid-2009. The function of the wafers and components will be tested at the new test center, which is currently also under construction.
The semiconductor and micro-mechanical chips from Reutlingen are primarily used in the automotive industry. As components in control units, they are the "central nervous system" for a large number of functions in vehicles. These include electronic safety systems such as ABS, ESP, or airbags, economical and clean engines with electronic engine management, or modern driver assistance systems.
"The meaning of our slogan 'Invented for life' is especially clear here," said Fehrenbach. He pointed out that it was the process developed in Reutlingen – known as the "Bosch process" – that made mass production of chips for airbags, ESP, or ABS possible in the first place. In recognition of this, Andrea Urban and Franz Lärmer were named "Inventors of the Year in 2007" by the EU Commission and the European Patent Office. Today, mid-size and luxury-class cars contain an average of 100 to 200 microchips.
In total, approximately 800 jobs will be created in the new semiconductor manufacturing facility by 2012. Many associates will transfer from the nearby Rommelsbach plant to Reutlingen, as this manufacturing site will be closed in a few years due to a customer opting for a different technology. "These associates do an outstanding job. We want their commitment to Bosch to continue, and we want the work they do to remain in demand," said Fehrenbach.
Reutlingen is the headquarters of the Bosch Automotive Electronics division and its most important engineering and manufacturing location for a large number of electronic components. In the company's worldwide manufacturing network, the location is extremely important as a pilot plant for innovative products such as driver assistance systems. In total, Bosch employs a workforce of some 7,000 at three locations in Reutlingen, 240 of them as technical/industrial and commercial apprentices.
The new plant would have a daily capacity of up to 1,000 silicon wafers. That is the equivalent of up to one million microchips. The start of production is scheduled for mid-2009. The function of the wafers and components will be tested at the new test center, which is currently also under construction.
The semiconductor and micro-mechanical chips from Reutlingen are primarily used in the automotive industry. As components in control units, they are the "central nervous system" for a large number of functions in vehicles. These include electronic safety systems such as ABS, ESP, or airbags, economical and clean engines with electronic engine management, or modern driver assistance systems.
"The meaning of our slogan 'Invented for life' is especially clear here," said Fehrenbach. He pointed out that it was the process developed in Reutlingen – known as the "Bosch process" – that made mass production of chips for airbags, ESP, or ABS possible in the first place. In recognition of this, Andrea Urban and Franz Lärmer were named "Inventors of the Year in 2007" by the EU Commission and the European Patent Office. Today, mid-size and luxury-class cars contain an average of 100 to 200 microchips.
In total, approximately 800 jobs will be created in the new semiconductor manufacturing facility by 2012. Many associates will transfer from the nearby Rommelsbach plant to Reutlingen, as this manufacturing site will be closed in a few years due to a customer opting for a different technology. "These associates do an outstanding job. We want their commitment to Bosch to continue, and we want the work they do to remain in demand," said Fehrenbach.
Reutlingen is the headquarters of the Bosch Automotive Electronics division and its most important engineering and manufacturing location for a large number of electronic components. In the company's worldwide manufacturing network, the location is extremely important as a pilot plant for innovative products such as driver assistance systems. In total, Bosch employs a workforce of some 7,000 at three locations in Reutlingen, 240 of them as technical/industrial and commercial apprentices.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments