New MG-8R joins Assembleon's<br>A-Series Pick & Place machines

Assembléon is showing the recently upgraded MG-8R alongside its AX-501 and AX-201 Pick & Place machines at Nepcon Shanghai (8 to 11 April, Booth 1D01).

The MG-8R uses the same intelligent tape feeders as the A-Series platform to help speed up and simplify machine setup. The A-Series itself offers cost of manufacturing, with the reliability while placing upwards of a trillion components a year, according to Assembleon.



“We have a world-class range of modular machines that combine long life, fast and easy changeovers, and consistent, defect-free production” says Assembléon’s Burkhardt Frick, VP & General Manager of Asia Pacific Region. “They cover the entire manufacturing spectrum, from small to large batch sizes and product mixes. Backed up by a worldwide network and competence centers in Asia, Europe and the USA, Assembléon is a truly global partner. The cost effective MG-8R is an excellent addition to the portfolio, offering zero defect performance at excellent value.”



Assembléon’s A-Series uses parallel placement, having multiple heads that place up to 121,000 components/hour (IPC9850 reference speed) with smooth robot movements and constant component monitoring. That translates to single-digit defects per million performance – the industry benchmark – and board quality levels of up to 99.999%, according to Assembleon.