EADS looks for investment's in Mexico

EADS, European Aeronautic Defence and Space, is looking for new investment possibilities in Mexico.

With a production located in Mexico, the company wants to counteract effects that the weak dollar has on the entire industry. CEO Louis Gallois said in press reports that EADS is thinking to invest around €7 billion for possible sites in the dollar area. He also made clear, that the group is looking to intensive the cooperation with the Brazilian airplane manufacturer Embraer and the Canadian Bombardier.