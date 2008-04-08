50% of Europe's EMS sites to remain in Europe next year

According to a study made by Market researcher MHM, 50% of Europe's EMS sites will still be located in Western Europe in 2009.

The report states that, although 50% of Europe's EMS sites will still be in Western Europe by 2009, they will only produce around 15% of Europe's EMS value (EMS 19% of total production). In 2007 two thirds of Europe's EMS sites – located in Western Europe – accounted for 23% of the European EMS output. The report says that it will change to considerably less within two years.



