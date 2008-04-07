Electronics Production | April 07, 2008
Icera to acquire Sirific Wireless
Icera Inc., a specialist in software defined wireless modem chipsets, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Sirific Wireless, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in advanced CMOS RF transceivers.
This will enable Icera to deliver a complete chipset solution for the mobile broadband market, which industry analysts expect to grow from just 90 million subscribers today to 1.3 billion by 2012. The deal significantly accelerates Icera's time to market and competitive position for complete wireless modem chipsets used in mobile broadband datacards, USB dongles, laptops, mobile internet devices and mobile phones.
Stan Boland, President and CEO of Icera, said: "Sirific has industry leading CMOS RF expertise which greatly complements Icera's category-defining soft baseband technology. The merger of the two companies enables Icera to deliver all of the complex modem silicon to manufacturers of cellular data devices and phones, strengthening our emerging position as a tier 1 supplier in the mobile broadband market."
The existing Sirific design locations in Richardson, Texas, USA and Waterloo, Canada will be retained. These locations will continue to focus on leading edge CMOS RF silicon and system design. This will bring the total number of design locations for the combined company to five and the total number of employees to 260.
The boards of directors of each of the companies have approved the merger. The closing, which is expected to occur in Q2 2008, remains subject to customary closing conditions. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The merged companies will use the Icera name.
Stan Boland, President and CEO of Icera, said: "Sirific has industry leading CMOS RF expertise which greatly complements Icera's category-defining soft baseband technology. The merger of the two companies enables Icera to deliver all of the complex modem silicon to manufacturers of cellular data devices and phones, strengthening our emerging position as a tier 1 supplier in the mobile broadband market."
The existing Sirific design locations in Richardson, Texas, USA and Waterloo, Canada will be retained. These locations will continue to focus on leading edge CMOS RF silicon and system design. This will bring the total number of design locations for the combined company to five and the total number of employees to 260.
The boards of directors of each of the companies have approved the merger. The closing, which is expected to occur in Q2 2008, remains subject to customary closing conditions. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The merged companies will use the Icera name.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments