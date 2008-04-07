Icera to acquire Sirific Wireless

Icera Inc., a specialist in software defined wireless modem chipsets, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Sirific Wireless, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in advanced CMOS RF transceivers.

This will enable Icera to deliver a complete chipset solution for the mobile broadband market, which industry analysts expect to grow from just 90 million subscribers today to 1.3 billion by 2012. The deal significantly accelerates Icera's time to market and competitive position for complete wireless modem chipsets used in mobile broadband datacards, USB dongles, laptops, mobile internet devices and mobile phones.



Stan Boland, President and CEO of Icera, said: "Sirific has industry leading CMOS RF expertise which greatly complements Icera's category-defining soft baseband technology. The merger of the two companies enables Icera to deliver all of the complex modem silicon to manufacturers of cellular data devices and phones, strengthening our emerging position as a tier 1 supplier in the mobile broadband market."



The existing Sirific design locations in Richardson, Texas, USA and Waterloo, Canada will be retained. These locations will continue to focus on leading edge CMOS RF silicon and system design. This will bring the total number of design locations for the combined company to five and the total number of employees to 260.



The boards of directors of each of the companies have approved the merger. The closing, which is expected to occur in Q2 2008, remains subject to customary closing conditions. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The merged companies will use the Icera name.