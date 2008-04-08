Culture courses to help foreign<br>employees at Foxconn Czech

Bridge for Human Rights, a non-governmental organization, wants to launch integration courses for foreigner aimed at helping them to avoid cultural pitfalls.

Several companies have shown interest in the courses said Milan Daniel, executive head of Bridge for Human Rights. The biggest of them is Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn Czech located Pardubice, East Bohemia, CBW reports. 1100 workers of the total of 3,300 are foreigners from Vietnam and Mongolia. The Foxconn project is said to be launched in June this year.