Electronics Production | April 08, 2008
STMicro opens new headquarters in Shanghai
STMicroelectronics announced the inauguration of its new headquarters for Greater China (China, Hong Kong and Taiwan).
Located in the Zizhu Science Park in the Minhang District of Shanghai, the new building was officially inaugurated by Alain Dutheil, COO of ST, Bob Krysiak, Corporate VP and General Manager, Greater China Region in the presence of Shanghai Government officials, Mr. Massimo Roscigno, Consulate General of Italy, and Mr. Jacques Torregrossa, Consulat General de France.
While the new HQ houses all regional business activities, its main focus will be on Research & Development, creating innovative new solutions for ST customers both in the Greater China region and around the world. The size of the building, some 20,000 square meters, allows for growth of ST staff in Shanghai, from nearly 400 today to a maximum capacity of 1,200.
“Greater China already accounts for nearly 30% of our worldwide sales but is set to play an even greater part in our future growth. We are already a part of the local ecosystem, thanks to the energy and creativity of the hundreds of local engineers we currently employ and we plan to recruit many hundreds more over the next few years”, said Bob Krysiak, ST Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Greater China Region. “The Shanghai R&D team will be seamlessly integrated into ST’s worldwide R&D organization, so that engineers in Shanghai will be working with and contributing to technologies and solutions of global importance”, noted Krysiak.
Currently, around half of ST’s employees in the region are engineers, either supporting local customers in developing innovative new products across the spectrum of electronics applications or working in Competence Centers, where silicon designers and applications engineers work together to develop solutions for partners and customers around the world. ST already has two Competence Centers in Shanghai, one focusing on Digital TV software for worldwide platforms and the other dedicated to Multi-Segment applications. To date ST’s Greater China silicon design team has developed more than 60 products for both local and worldwide customers.
While the new HQ houses all regional business activities, its main focus will be on Research & Development, creating innovative new solutions for ST customers both in the Greater China region and around the world. The size of the building, some 20,000 square meters, allows for growth of ST staff in Shanghai, from nearly 400 today to a maximum capacity of 1,200.
“Greater China already accounts for nearly 30% of our worldwide sales but is set to play an even greater part in our future growth. We are already a part of the local ecosystem, thanks to the energy and creativity of the hundreds of local engineers we currently employ and we plan to recruit many hundreds more over the next few years”, said Bob Krysiak, ST Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Greater China Region. “The Shanghai R&D team will be seamlessly integrated into ST’s worldwide R&D organization, so that engineers in Shanghai will be working with and contributing to technologies and solutions of global importance”, noted Krysiak.
Currently, around half of ST’s employees in the region are engineers, either supporting local customers in developing innovative new products across the spectrum of electronics applications or working in Competence Centers, where silicon designers and applications engineers work together to develop solutions for partners and customers around the world. ST already has two Competence Centers in Shanghai, one focusing on Digital TV software for worldwide platforms and the other dedicated to Multi-Segment applications. To date ST’s Greater China silicon design team has developed more than 60 products for both local and worldwide customers.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments