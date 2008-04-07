French union wants conflict at ST Rousset to end

evertiq reported earlier that the employees at STMicroelectronics' manufacturing site in Rousset, France, have been on strike since Easter, demanding better wages.

The Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhone should set up a meeting between STMicroelectronics' management, trade unions and local authorities to end the conflict, demands the French trade union.



As evertiq reported, STM proposes a general increase of 1.7% in wages from April 1, and a 1% increase tied to merit - 0.39% for the entire female staff and 0.4% seniority bonus. Such measures are still inferior to union demands: a general increase of 3%, along with a basic level of 100 euros for the lowest wages.



In a statement, the General Confederation of Labour stated that police forces were involved in Rousset on Friday last week. The trade union now demands reasons for such actions.