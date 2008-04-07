Rebound opens office in Hampshire

Rebound customers in the South will be offered services in the new office in Hampshire, UK.

The British company will continue to offer services such as shortage management, sourcing, order scheduling and buffer stocks, as well as consolidating its efforts in the military, medical and industrial markets.



The facility will be managed by Mark Hodson, who brings 15 years experience in broadline distribution, with a sales team backed by the services group at HQ Newbury.



Military division manager, Stephen Hills, will also work onsite regularly to support existing business and develop new accounts in the region.