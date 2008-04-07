connectBlue signs Enics for wireless modules

connectBlue, a Sweden based company has selected EMS provider Enics as its collaboration partner for the manufacture of its next wireless modules.

connectBlue is a leading provider of wireless solutions for demanding applications in segments like industrial automation, medical, instrumentation, diagnostics, logistics / transportation, vehicles and point of sales.



connectBlue has over the last years had a stabile volume growth of the Wireless OEM modules that are the main business of the company. Late 2007 connectBlue signed a contract for delivery of 100 000 Bluetooth modules to a large, international and well-known Telecom company. After an extensive development and radio certification period, connectBlue will launch the product in June 2008.



“Enics was chosen as partner in competition with the winning criteria’s Cost, Quality and Delivery performance. Other advantages were Enics concept with both close proximity and global opportunities as sourcing and future manufacturing in other countries. For us it’s of great advantage that wherever the production takes place we have the same interface – the contact persons at Enics Malmö are still our contacts.”, says Rolf Nilsson, President, connectBlue.



“connectBlue’s innovative products are a perfect fit to our strategic focus on industrial electronics. Our investment in a dedicated NPI-team has been highly appreciated by connectBlue in the introduction of their new product. This matches perfectly our customers’ needs and is good platform for a long term partnership”, says Leif Johansson, General Manager, Enics Malmö.