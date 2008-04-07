Plexus expand in North America

Plexus has committed to two facility leases that will modestly expand its North American manufacturing footprint.

Plexus' San Jose-area operation will relocate to a larger 46,000 sq ft facility located approximately eight miles from the existing facility. Plexus' Chicago-area operation will expand into a 48,000 sq ft facility adjacent to the existing facility, bringing the site's total footprint to 189,000 sq ft.



Plexus' San Jose-area facility will relocate from the existing 36,000 sq ft site to a larger facility with 46,000 sq ft. The newer and larger facility will accommodate better operational flow, an improved work environment and investments in manufacturing technology. Plexus' San Jose-area facility supports customers in all four of Plexus' sectors with expertise in the Wireline/Networking and Wireless Infrastructure sector. The site also serves as a new product introduction and production ramp facility for strategic growth customers.



Plexus' Chicago-area facility has seen increased demand from customers, particularly in the Medical sector. The additional 48,000 sq ft coupled with the current 141,000 sq ft will position the facility to support current customer demands and further growth in revenue for after market services, Configure to Order (CTO) and distribution services for North American end-customers.