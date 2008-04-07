Thales to change management

CEO Denis Ranque plans to announce management changes 'before the summer or after the summer - the date is not fixed,' according to French La Tribune.

Jean-Paul Perrier will leave his role as CEO of Thales International, becoming an adviser to Denis Ranque. He will still be responsible for a few countries, including Saudi Arabia.



His former role will be divided in two separate roles - Europe and the rest of the world. This is said to reflect the importance of the European Union as a market for Thales.



Bruno Rambaud will be Head of Europe, which will also include France. Alexandre de Juniac will be responsible for the rest of the world, the paper said.



Alex Dorrian will continue as CEO of Thales UK. This group will be responsible for North America, Australia and New Zealand.