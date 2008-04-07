Cofidur also interested in the Sanmina-SCI plant in Cherbourg

evertiq reported earlier that Alcatel might lease the premises from Sanmina-SCI Cherbourg, France. However according to latest reports EMS provider Cofidur may also lease some premises from Sanmina-SCI in Cherbourg, France.

Cofidur has been rumored to bundle activities in Cherbourg, providing possible new employment to former Sanmina workers. Rumors that the facility has been partially rented out to Alcatel have not been confirmed, Cherbourg maville reports. Thales is now also included in the possible future for the facility and the region. However, these rumors have not been confirmed by any of the named companies.



This image has nothing to do this with this article.