Sanmina-SCI close down in Cherbourg<br>may take until summer

Four months into announcement of the closure of Sanmina-SCI plant in Cherbourg, France, nothing seems to be settled properly.

Evertiq has been reporting about the closure of the Sanmina-SCI’s plant in Cherbourg since November last year. The closure of the plant will affect about 300 people.



However, 27 will liquidate the assets, which will probably take until summer. A further 13 employees will be responsible for the machinery, which is also expected to last until summer. Another 20 employees, members of the works council, will also continue to work. That means that around 250 former employees will receive dismissal notes.



