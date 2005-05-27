PartnerTech, Breakthrough in Norway

TOMRA, a world-leading developer of systems for returning beverage cans, has decided to work with PartnerTech on Uno, its new reverse vending machine. Covering one product initially, the agreement will potentially boost PartnerTech's revenue by better than MEUR 20 over three years.

PartnerTech will be in charge of production, assembly and distribution to the end-customer. The first deliveries are scheduled for this autumn.



Uno is designed for small outlets like gas stations and neighborhood stores. In accordance with official directives, such retailers are responsible for recycling the returnable containers that they sell. The product has attracted a great deal of attention at trade shows throughout Europe, TOMRA’s largest potential market. The machine requires little space, operates without much maintenance and goes for a competitive price.



“PartnerTech’s integrated solution, as well as its proximity to our end-customers, convinced us to outsource an entire product for the first time,” says TOMRA CEO Amund Skarholt. “That leaves us free to concentrate on introducing Uno to more markets and groups of customers.”



“This is definitely our breakthrough in the Norwegian market,” says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson. “It’s particularly gratifying in that it confirms our strength in the contract manufacture of integrated products.”



Stores in a number of different markets will test Uno this spring and summer. Meanwhile, PartnerTech is launching its new product introduction effort at its Sieradz, Poland plant. Uno, which handles both cans and bottles, is a trailblazer in the worldwide market for reverse vending machines.