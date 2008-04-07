Osram's Regensburg expansion<br>officially opened

Osram has invested hundreds of millions of euros in the new semiconductor plant.

Osram CEO Martin Goetzeler and Dr. Rüdiger Müller, CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors, together with Mayor Hans Schaidinger has opened the last section of the Regensburg site.



"Since the start of construction seven years ago we have invested hundreds of millions of euros. In this period the number of employees has increased by a good 500 to 1500" said Rüdiger Müller. This expansion has boosted capacity by almost 50%. Today, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors in Regensburg covers an area of more than 55,000m2.



Already, products based on this technology account for 12 percent of Osram's total sales. Martin Goetzeler added: "LEDs are the light sources of the future so we have every intention of expanding in this field, which is why we have invested heavily in expanding the sites in Regensburg and Penang (Malaysia)". This also applies to research and development, for which investment last year alone amounted to 13 percent of the sales of opto semiconductors.