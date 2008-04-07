Briton invests in a ny MY19E from Mydata

UK based EMS provider Briton EMS has recently invested in a new high specification SMT facility; enabling Briton to double the size of its Caxton Park premises based in Bedford. The company has also invested in new equipment.

The latest expansion accommodates a new high accuracy Mydata placement machine. The new MY19E machine is accompanied by Speedprint, Nutek and Heller equipment to form a high precision SMT line. Two further high feeder count placement machines complete the new facility.



Enlarging its site in Bedford increased total manufacturing area to 22,000 square feet; the company is now able to fulfil its ambitious plans for continued growth in the future.