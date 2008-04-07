Kingfield Electronics makes its facility into a UK Centre of Excellence

UK based EMS provider Kingfield Electronics has made its UK facility in Chesterfield a centre of excellence for mission critical, high reliability electronics.

Dave Bailey, Operations Director explains, “Some three years ago we recognised that the globalisation of the EMS market would mean our offering in the UK would need to change. The ability of both Eastern European and Asian EMS providers to compete with their UK counterparts on price meant a strategy review was in order. That’s why we put our own offshore manufacturing offering place with our Chinese partners three years ago. This part of our business has now grown to a point where we now offer our customers the opportunity to build their products in the geographic region of their choice.



In addition it has meant that our UK EMS solution has changed and it now focuses more heavily than before on ‘niche’, low to medium volume, high reliability electronics typified by the instrumentation, aerospace and defence sectors. In essence, we have created a ‘centre of excellence’ in the UK for manufacturing these types of projects.





The company has also appointed Sara Davis as Business Development Coordinator after three years at the company which has seen her move up the ranks via a number of account management roles.