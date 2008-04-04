Elcoteq cuts tens of white collars in Estonia

In order to cut costs and improve the company’s operational efficiency, Finland based EMS provider Elcoteq has cut tens of white collar workers at its plant in Tallin, Estonia.

Exactly how many of the staff that is leaving Elcoteq is not yet known. Cost cutting was due to the company’s weaker than expected results. A spokes person at Elcoteq Estonia, told Baltic Business News that not all of them were laid off since several of them had been offered and accepted jobs in different structural units of Elcoteq.