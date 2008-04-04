Viasystems invests $45m in China

US based PCB giant Viasystems, Inc. announced today a new three-phase expansion plan, whereby it will invest approximately $40-$45 million in its Zhongshan, China PCB operation in both capacity and capabilities.

The three-phase plan is in addition to a $14.5 million capacity and capability expansion that it began during the third quarter of 2007 and which is nearing completion. The new expansion plan will be made over an 18-month period and will include the construction of a six-story 300,000 square foot building, expansions of its existing waste water treatment facility and power substation, and the purchase of high-tech PCB production equipment. The additional capacity will be used to address the increasing demand from Viasystems’ customers in the automotive, data communications, telecommunications and high-end computing equipment end-markets. Approximately $12 million of the $40-$45 million investment will be spent in 2008. This amount is included in the total capital spend for 2008 of approximately $80 million disclosed in Viasystems’ 10-K filing.



“This expansion of our capacity and manufacturing capabilities in Zhongshan is in response to the increasing demands of our customers for high-tech, high-quality, low-cost products and services,” said David M. Sindelar, Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of these capital investments, we will increase our Zhongshan production capacity by approximately 60%. In addition to expanding capacity, we will continue to enhance our position as a technology leader in China. Viasystems remains committed to upgrading its China PCB operations. The investments in Zhongshan alone will total approximately $55-$60 million over the two-year period from September 2007 through September 2009.”