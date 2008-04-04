PCB | April 04, 2008
Viasystems invests $45m in China
US based PCB giant Viasystems, Inc. announced today a new three-phase expansion plan, whereby it will invest approximately $40-$45 million in its Zhongshan, China PCB operation in both capacity and capabilities.
The three-phase plan is in addition to a $14.5 million capacity and capability expansion that it began during the third quarter of 2007 and which is nearing completion. The new expansion plan will be made over an 18-month period and will include the construction of a six-story 300,000 square foot building, expansions of its existing waste water treatment facility and power substation, and the purchase of high-tech PCB production equipment. The additional capacity will be used to address the increasing demand from Viasystems’ customers in the automotive, data communications, telecommunications and high-end computing equipment end-markets. Approximately $12 million of the $40-$45 million investment will be spent in 2008. This amount is included in the total capital spend for 2008 of approximately $80 million disclosed in Viasystems’ 10-K filing.
“This expansion of our capacity and manufacturing capabilities in Zhongshan is in response to the increasing demands of our customers for high-tech, high-quality, low-cost products and services,” said David M. Sindelar, Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of these capital investments, we will increase our Zhongshan production capacity by approximately 60%. In addition to expanding capacity, we will continue to enhance our position as a technology leader in China. Viasystems remains committed to upgrading its China PCB operations. The investments in Zhongshan alone will total approximately $55-$60 million over the two-year period from September 2007 through September 2009.”
“This expansion of our capacity and manufacturing capabilities in Zhongshan is in response to the increasing demands of our customers for high-tech, high-quality, low-cost products and services,” said David M. Sindelar, Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of these capital investments, we will increase our Zhongshan production capacity by approximately 60%. In addition to expanding capacity, we will continue to enhance our position as a technology leader in China. Viasystems remains committed to upgrading its China PCB operations. The investments in Zhongshan alone will total approximately $55-$60 million over the two-year period from September 2007 through September 2009.”
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments