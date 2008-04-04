Will Jabil build a plant in Russia?

evertiq reported in August last year that EMS provider Jabil may set up a plant in Russia. According to the latest reports, the final decision about a new plant in Russia will be made in August 2008.

General director of the Electronics Publishing House, Ivan Pokrovsky said that Jabil was going to construct a plant in Russia. According to Mr. Pokrovsky, Jabil will produce LCD TV and DVD players at the plant in Russia. The final decision will be made in August 2008, Mr. Pokrovsky told Cnews. During a shareholder meeting in August 2007, Jabil's CEO Mr. Tim Main said that the company sees the future in Russia. Today Jabil has an expanding presence in China, India, Mexico, Vietnam and Ukraine. Jabil said the company would not like to announce the possible location site.