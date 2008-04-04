Texim announces launch of sales in Austria

Almost 3 years after the successful start-up of Texim Europe in Germany and Benelux, which was followed by further extension to Nordic & UK in 2006 & 2007, Texim Europe now announces to start activities in Austria.

From the Austrian operation Texim Europe will also be able to further increase support for customers in the Eastern European countries.



“We have had an eye on the interesting Austrian market already for quite some time and have so far been serving Austrian customers from our Munich office”, says Wilco van Wijck, Managing Director, responsible for Sales and Customer Marketing. “However well the business has developed from Munich, we firmly believe business is best done by experienced local people”.



Manager of the Austrian activities will be Thomas Masino, who has worked in the Electronics market for almost 20 years and brings a vast amount of experience and an extensive regional network.

Van Wijck: “Thomas has a solid Sales and Purchasing background and on top of that lots of hands-on experience in Supply Chain and Logistics programmes. We therefore firmly believe to have found the right person to further develop this demanding and exciting market for Texim Europe”.



Texim Europe’s strategy is to go beyond the traditional sales of Electronic Components in providing, often customized, Solutions in areas like Displays and Embedded Systems, Wireless Communication, LED Illumination and Supply Chain.

“Texim Europe’s Solutions strategy is very attractive by itself, but even more convincing for me is the way the strategy is translated to concrete successes for customers”, says Thomas Masino. “I am excited to be able to extend that success into Austria and Eastern Europe and look forward to the personal meetings with our customers”.