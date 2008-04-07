Siemens to supply electrical<br>equipment to Hainan Jinhai

The Siemens Industry Solutions Division is to supply all the drives and electrical equipment for paper machine PM2 of Hainan Jinhai Pulp & Paper Industry, China.

The order value is in the two-digit million Euro range.



For paper machine PM2, Siemens is supplying 185 Sinamics drive systems with a total connected power output of more than 40 megawatts as well as the drives for roll cutters, re-winders, and offline calenders.



The electrical equipment encompasses the entire medium-voltage distribution system for 35 kilovolts and 6 kilovolts as well as all motors and converters. Moreover, Siemens is responsible for all the associated engineering and commissioning services and for supervision of the installation process.