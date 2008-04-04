Gérard Matheron new president of Sitelesc

Gérard Matheron, operational director of STMicroelectronics’ site at Crolles, has been elected president of the Sitelesc, network of companies for the semiconductor industry.

He succeeds John Vaylet, who will become president of honour and a vice president of the network.



Gérard Matheron began his career in the research, worked for the French Ministry of Industry, before joining STMicroelectronics.