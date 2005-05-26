X-Tek appoints Asian sales manager

UK-based X-Tek Systems, manufacturer of real-time microfocus x-ray systems, has announced the appointment of Steve Hursey as the Asia Sales Manager, EMSNow reports.

X-Tek's focus of strengthening their market position in Asia through sales driven expansion is illustrated by the importance of the role of Asia sales manager. Steve Hursey has until now held the position as the pan European sales manager for X-Tek.