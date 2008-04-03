Harri Suutari new President and CEO in PKC

The Board of Directors of PKC Group Oyj has terminated President & CEO Mika Kari's service contract and appointed Chairman of the Board Harri Suutari the new President and CEO from April 3, 2008.

The Board elected Matti Ruotsala the new Chairman of the Board. Suutari resigned from the Board and the Board will

continue with six members.



“Harri Suutari has excellent qualities and vast experience to lead the company in achieving the strategic and operational targets set by the Board,” observes Matti Ruotsala, Chairman of the Board.



“I shall boost and speed up actions in improving the overall competitiveness. My intention is to expedite the increase of production in the factories with most favorable labor costs and improve productivity in all production sites. I shall

lighten company's cost structure, especially with regard to fixed costs. I shall implement an organisational change in wiring harness business that will serve result based management,” says Harri Suutari, President and CEO.