Global EMS Top 10

Manufacturing Market Insider has made a report over the 50 biggest EMS providers in the world, based on annual revenues for 2007. evertiq is presenting the Top 10 of these companies.

Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI), a newsletter specializing in the EMS (electronics manufacturing services) industry, has released its annual Top 50 list of the world's largest EMS providers. For the fourth straight year, Top 50 growth exceeded 15% with a 2007 increase of 16.7%. Top 50 sales in 2007 totalled $141.3 billion, a new high. Below is the Top 10 of the list in order. A top-ten ranking required $1.98 billion in revenue.



1. Hon Hai (Foxconn)

2. Flextronics

3. Jabil Circuit

4. Sanmina-SCI

5. Celestica

6. Elcoteq

7. Kinpo Electronics/Cal-Comp Electronics

8. Benchmark Electronics

9. Venture

10. USI (Universal Scientific Industrial)



"The Top 50 accounted for about 80% of EMS industry revenue last year. As such, the Top 50 can be used as a proxy for the industry," said John Tuck, editor and publisher of MMI.



MMI Top 50 providers were ranked based on 2007 sales in U.S. dollars. To make the Top 50, providers needed a minimum of $229 million in sales for 2007. The cutoff point increased by $16 million from the year before.