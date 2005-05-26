Ericsson signs GSM contract in Russia

Ericsson has signed a USD 150 million contract with Russia's largest mobile operator, OAO Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), to expand its GSM network capacity and coverage in six regions.

Ericsson will deliver switching and radio equipment, supporting both GSM and GPRS, that will allow MTS to offer advanced and innovative services. The network will also be given EDGE capability, laying a solid foundation for future-proof network migration to 3G.



Ericsson has frame agreements with MTS for the supply of infrastructure, as well as for the services.



"Dynamic expansion of a top-quality mobile network and the fast introduction of new and attractive services are the main goals for our customer," says Bill Crocker, Vice President of Ericsson Eastern Europe and Central Asia. "Our latest solutions will also allow MTS to grow its subscriber base."



The deliveries have started in all six regions and will be finalized by the end of 2005.