Electronics Production | April 02, 2008
Continental expands production in Czech Republic
The Powertrain Division of Continental is expanding still further its production of diesel injection pumps in Trutnov in the Czech Republic. Investment is planned to exceed €18 million.
"Trutnov provides us with the opportunity of manufacturing our products right on our customers' doorstep", stressed Kehnscherper and added: "both the excellent infrastructure and ideal cost structures argue strongly in favor of this location - in the very heart of the Czech automotive industry."
For the mayor, Ivan Adamec, the establishment of the new plant in this town with its population of 31,000 is proof of the attraction which the region holds for investors.
Production of high pressure diesel injection pumps will be progressively increased from the summer. Further construction work on the production halls will continue in parallel and will be completed in 2010. The numbers of technical staff will rise constantly until 2011. Once the construction phase is finished, the pump plant will provide employment for 450 people.
At present about 100 workers are employed manufacturing pumps in Trutnov. The new Powertrain plant is situated on a newly-acquired site next to the old plant. Under construction here is a production area of roughly 8,500m², plus a 3,500m² logistics building and 3,000m² devoted to offices and communal areas. As a former textile industry and mechanical engineering center, Trutnov offers a pool of highly-qualified engineers and well-qualified, skilled workers. "They are indispensable for a company which manufactures mechanically extremely demanding products", confirmed plant manager, Rainer Kehnscherper and added: "The excellent transport links are the backbone of this site. The existing infrastructure has saved us about a year of work in establishing the plant".
The plant in Trutnov, one of more than 60 Powertrain Division sites worldwide will be brought into operation step by step. Work in the logistics hall started on the inauguration date of April 2. Production of cylinders for injection pumps will begin in April 2008 in the production hall. At the same time, the machines for assembling the pumps will be set up in two other halls. The last items of production equipment will be delivered in summer 2010 so that the plant will be fully operational by 2011 at the latest. The recruitment of employees will also have been completed by then. Annual production from the plant should be around 900,000 pump cylinders and more than two million injection pumps.
