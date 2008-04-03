China may shut down factories for Olympic Games

According to evertiq's sources China may shut down factories for Olympic Games.

However other big-time polluters will be targeted too. According to evertiq sources this will also affect the neighbouring municipality Tianjin as well as the provinces of Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shandong. The shutdown begins July 17th until Sept. 20th.



More than 10 factories in Beijing and Hebei scheduled for closure over the next two years will now be already be shut down before June.



This will have a major impact on the electronical manufacturing industry. Many companies have been outsourcing their production to China. The closure of entire factories as well as the downscaling of production will also reduce the supply of components, good and services to the industry.



Additional to that, the city also plans to shut down construction sites to help improve air quality during the Olympic Games. The official website of the Olympic Games reported that Zhou Shengxian, head of the State Environmental Protection Administration will close several "coal-fired power plants, as well as steel mills and cement plants, to cut emissions of the acid rain-causing pollutant."



Evertiq will follow this story and report any future development. If you have first hand information please let us know.



Image source: Getty Images