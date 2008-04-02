Omron buys Yelland Control from Powertech

Omron Europe and Power Technologies Ltd (Powertech), a subsidiary of the JSE-listed Altron Group, are pleased to announce the finalisation of Omron Electronics Ltd’s acquisition of Yelland Control from Powertech on April 1st, 2008.

Yelland Control will be merged with Omron Electronics Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Omron Europe B.V., which began operations on May 1st, 2007. The company will handle sales and servicing of Omron control equipment in Southern Africa.



Omron’s decision to acquire Yelland Control was based on accelerating global technology developments in automation as well as the company’s strategy to get closer to its African target market through direct representation in South Africa. Omron is confident that the move will allow it to better serve its customers of factory automation and sensing products in the country. The acquisition includes the entire Yelland Control business as a going concern with all staff and assets.



Yelland Control has been a business partner of Omron for 40 years and has built an good reputation in the South African automation market. As Omron Electronics (Pty) Ltd, the company will continue to serve its customers with a full array of control products, including sensors, components, controllers (PLCs, motion controllers, inverters, servos) and networking systems, and enhanced technical support, servicing and delivery.