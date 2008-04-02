Incap to cut staff in Finland

The co-determination negotiations concerning Incap's materials and purchase functions as well as the corporate support functions in Finland have concluded. As a result, five people will be made redundant.

The co-determination procedure concerning the personnel at Incap's Vuokatti factory still continue. These negotiations were initiated on 28 February 2008 and the eventual actions to be agreed upon include temporary layoffs for a maximum of 90 days.