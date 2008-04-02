Wintech buys Asymtek’s lacquer system

EMS-provider Wintech has chosen an Asymtek lacquer system. It will be delivered by Cyncrona.

Asymtek’s new platform Select Coat SL-940E, which was first introduced at the Productronica Fair in November 2007, is a precision lacquering system to allow a fast and integrated data processing.



"The choice of equipment is also a matter of quality and quantity. We have been using this type of machines for many years now in our production facilities in Sweden and Estonia. So this was not a difficult choice to make, when we decide to buy a new inline-equipment to improve production,” says Marcus With, production manager at Wintech.