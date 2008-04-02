Axis-REIT buys two properties from Celestica

The daily edge reports that OSK Trustees has entered into sale and purchase agreements with Well-Built Holdings for two properties, which are located 5km north of Senai Airport and 26km North-West of Johor Bahru. The properties are currently occupied by Celestica.