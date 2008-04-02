Thales accused of aiding Tibetan crackdown

Human rights activists have accused French defence firm Thales of selling the radio-jamming equipment to aid the crackdown on the Tibetan upraising and protests.

As Reuters reports, the French philosopher Bernard Henri-Levy said in articles that equipment sold by Thales was used to block foreign radio broadcasts into China, "particularly into areas such as Tibet."



Media rights campaign group Reporters Without Borders has made similar accusations.



Thales has denied all accusation, but stated that a former subsidiary sold “standard short-wave radio broadcasting equipment that was designed for legal civil purposes” in 2002.



“The equipment has been exclusively designed for general public radio broadcasting, and is identical to equipment installed in numerous countries worldwide," announced Thales in a statement.



image source: Thales