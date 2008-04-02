Ascom sells Logistics & Plant Services business unit to ADAXYS

Ascom sells its Logistics and Plant Services (LPS) business unit located in Hombrechtikon (Switzerland) to ADAXYS. The about 100 employees in the engineering and manufacturing units of LPS will transfer to ADAXYS.

This move is further evidence that Ascom is focussing its Security Solutions Division as announced in 2007. Since November 2007 LPS has been one of the discontinued operations of Ascom.



ADAXYS will take over the business activities of Ascom's LPS division, in particular the fulfilment and continuation of customer contracts. The entire LPS product portfolio of Ascom will also be transferred to ADAXYS where it will be continued.



ADAXYS, which is headquartered in Mendrisio, today has some 400 employees in engineering and outsourcing partner in industrial electronics manufacturing. This acquisition will strengthen its position on the Swiss market. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the price.