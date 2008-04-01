Agilent completes TILL Photonics acquisition

Agilent Technologies has completed the acquisition of TILL Photonics GmbH, a developer, manufacturer and marketer of optical, fluorescence microscopy products for life sciences. Financial details were not disclosed.

Agilent announced the agreement to acquire TILL Photonics on March 3, 2008, at Pittcon. TILL Photonics’ innovative, optical microscopes are used in fundamental research, applied science and diagnostics. The acquisition will complement Agilent’s atomic force microscope platform and is consistent with Agilent’s strategy of providing customers with comprehensive workflow solutions.



Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company was founded in 1993 by Dr. Rainer Uhl, professor at the BioImaging Center of the University of Munich. TILL Photonics employees have now joined Agilent.