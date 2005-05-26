Etching company to enter Singapore

UK based Surface Technology Systems plc, a specialist in silicon etching within the MEMS and plasma process technologies markets, has officially opened the doors to a new sales office in Singapore.

The Singapore office will provide local sales and service support to customers and STS agents throughout Asia and Australasia, including Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand. Heading the new office is Ian Wright, Director of Asia Business Development. Mr. Wright, who relocated from the UK headquarters to oversee this new operation, leads a team of experienced sales and service staff who have served STS customers in the region for many years.



"This new office dedicated to our Asian customers is part of STS’ ongoing commitment to improving customer service." commented Matsuo Makuda, Vice Chairman of STS. "We recognize how vital Asia is to the entire semiconductor market and see the region playing an even greater role in the future. Our current customers have already welcomed the new regional capabilities. Our close locality to customers and improved response time is leading to ever closer links, which is beneficial to all parties."