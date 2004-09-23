Evox Rifa to axe 220

Evox Rifa has today initiated trade union consultations in its production unit in Kalmar, Sweden . The company proposes to close the factory by the end of the year 2005. The Evox Rifa plant in Kalmar employs approximately 220 persons.

Kalmar operations have long been unprofitable even in good market situation. The company believes that significant savings and improvement in competitiveness of Evox Rifa Group can be achieved by combining the current production of Kalmar plant with that of other plants in the Business Area.



The Film and Paper Business Area of Evox Rifa Group has today manufacturing units in Sweden, Indonesia and Finland, and an engineering company, Dectron AB, in Sweden. Evox Rifa plans that after 2005 all products of the Business Area would be supplied by the remaining plants using either existing or improved production technology. At the same time the company also plans to strengthen Dectron AB as a Center of Excellence specializing in EMC/EMI technologies with increased resources and know-how for designing customized products.